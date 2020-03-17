CANAL WINCHESTER — Mildred Francis Fogt, age 78 of Canal Winchester, formerly of Sidney, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at 4:59 p.m. at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.

She was born on Sept. 21, 1941, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Nancy (Kluts) Kessler. On Dec. 5, 1959, she married Louis Michael Fogt Jr., who preceded her in death May 7, 2004.

She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly (Matthew) Agler, of Canal Winchester; seven siblings, Betty (Willard) Cole, of Piqua, Charles (Lori) Kessler, of Bradford, Shirley North, of Covington, Marvin Kessler, of Sidney, Dorothy Fogt, of Sidney, Pearlene (LJ) Morley, of Kentucky, and Debbie (John) Lee, of Covington; grandchildren, Rachel, Shannon and Sarah Agler, Dannielle (Cody) Dillion, and Andrew (Leann) Fogt; numerous great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by son, Tim Fogt, eight siblings, Bobbie Kessler, Helen Swartz, Donald, John, Herald, Morse, Mary, and Gary Kessler, brothers-in-law, Cleo North and Bob Fogt, and sister-in-law, Debbie Kessler.

Mrs. Fogt worked for the City Schools until her children were in middle school, and then she went to work at LeRoi Dresser. From there she worked for the city of Sidney as the meter maid, then for Campbell Soup Co, retiring in 1996. Her hobbies included knitting, crochet, sewing, sharing her love of cooking with others, and most of all her grandchildren. She also enjoyed lunches with her group of friends at Wendy's.

Private funeral services will be held at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. Jonathan W. Schriber officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

Sympathy cards and letters of condolence may be mailed to the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to Mildred's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.