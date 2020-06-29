Milo Strozensky

WEST MILTON — The Rev. Milo A. Strozensky, age 85, of West Milton, former longtime resident of Shelby County, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Troy Care and Rehabilitation.

He was born May 5, 1935, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to his parents Alva and Arvella (Piltz) Strozensky.

He graduated from Lynwood High School, earned his bachelors degree from Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, and graduated from Trinity Lutheran Seminary at Capital University. On June 5, 1960, he married Margaret Erpelding in Jesup, Iowa, and together they shared a life for over 60 years.

Pastor Strozensky served at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lakeville, Ohio, St. John's Lutheran Church in Sidney, and most recently at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Jackson Center, Ohio, from 1974-2001. In 1972, he also pursued a career at the Stolle Corp. later to become an employee of the Alcoa Corp. until his retirement in 2000.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Margaret Strozensky; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Connie Strozensky, daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Robert Mason; grandchildren David Mason, Jonathan and Laura Mason, Jacob Mason, Rebecca Mason, Eric and Jade Strozensky, Alexander Strozensky, Ryan Strozensky, Cody Strozensky; numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ernest Strozensky.

Private funeral services will be held. Interment will follow at Shelby Memorial Gardens at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. Due to the current health climate, the expectation is to please wear a mask for the protection of the family and other guests. If you do not have a mask, the church will provide them.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

