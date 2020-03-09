NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Miriam Ann Hanback, 86, of North Manchester, Indiana, passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Peabody Retirement Community.

She was born on Aug. 16, 1933, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to the late Worth L. and Crystal C. (Wert) Stahler.

Miriam was a 1952 graduate of Jackson Center High School in Ohio. She married Richard Hanback on March 14, 1954; he passed away in June 1996. She attended the North Manchester United Methodist Church and was a member of Pasco United Methodist Church in Ohio. Miriam was a volunteer at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.

Miriam is survived by one son, Mike (Nancy) Hanback, of North Manchester; two daughters, Leigh (John) Poeppelman, of Elkhart, and Lori (Dan) Willson, of Muskegon, Michigan; six grandchildren, Kelly Poeppelman, Bryan Poeppelman, Josh Hanback, Adam Hanback, Kate Willson and Kevin Willson; and one sister, Barbara (Richard) Kerrigan, of Lakeview, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by two children, Ricky Hanback and Kevin Hanback.

There will be no services per Miriam's request.

Preferred memorials are to the North Manchester United Methodist Church, 306 E 2nd St, North Manchester, IN 46962.

Funeral services have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.

