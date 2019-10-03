ANNA — Miriam Louise Pfaadt, 78, of Anna, passed away at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Heritage Center in Minster.

She was born on July 12, 1941, in Botkins, Ohio, the daughter of the late Forrest and Beatrice (Holtkamp) Bambauer. On July 12, 1963, she married Clarence Pfaadt, who preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2018.

Miriam is survived by two daughters, Sonja (David) Richard, of Anna, and Jody (Michael) Schock, of Sandusky; four grandchildren, Olivia (Chance) Guisinger, Hayley (James) Barhorst, Zachary Schock and Emily Schock; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Barhorst and Wyatt Guisinger.

She was preceded in death by son, Robbie Pfaadt, and sister, Gayla Burden.

Miriam was a homemaker. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Wapakoneta. The last several years she had attended St. Jacob Lutheran Church with her husband, Clarence until his recent passing. She taught Sunday school at her church for many years, and volunteered much of her time planning various activities and events for both churches. Miriam was the head of the SAPs program at St. Jacob. She also enjoyed volunteering for Anna schools which she did in the classrooms, as well as the cafeteria and at sporting events in concessions. Miriam loved playing games, both with her family and her friends at Heritage Center. Her family was of the greatest importance to her. She adored and loved them all, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with the Rev. David Eidson officiating. Burial will follow at Schwaberow Cemetery in New Bremen.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Center - memo "activities" in Miriam's memory.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to Miriam's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com