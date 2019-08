PIQUA — Miriam "Katie" Wills, 87, of Piqua, joined her Lord and Savior at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Piqua Church of the Brethren. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.