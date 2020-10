PIQUA — Miriam Y. Pitsenbarger, 89, of Piqua, joined her Lord and Savior at 7:02 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living of Troy.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.