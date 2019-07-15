SIDNEY — Monnie Louise Williamson, 79, of Sidney, passed away at her home at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1939, in LaFayette, Georgia, the daughter of the late Eugene and Louise (Williams) Wheeler.

On Feb. 16, 1962, Monnie married John H. Williamson, who survives along with two children, Nathaniel (Vanessa) Edwards, of Piqua, and Jeffery (Deborah) Wheeler, of Sidney; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Patricia Wheeler, of LaFayett, Georgia, and Thomas Foster Wheeler, of Sidney.

Monnie was retired from General Housware Corp./Wagner Manufacturing in Sidney. She was a member of Mount Zion Holy Union Church of God for more than 50 years. Monnie enjoyed fishing, cooking for others and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. She will be dearly missed by her family, church family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Willie McGhee officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion Holy Union Church of God in Monnie's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Monnie's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.