Monnie Wilson
LEANDER, Texas — Monnie "Boots" Looney Wilson, 95, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Aug. 10, 2020. She was physically active and remained alert and retained all of her wisdom until the end.

She was born Jan. 12, 1925, in Prater, Virginia, in Buchanan County, to parents Robert Joseph Looney and Lou Alice (Hagy) Looney.

She grew up in Pilgrims Knob and the family later moved to the Mouth of Contrary where she graduated in 1943 from Garden High School, Oakwood Virginia. She attended Bluefield Business College, graduated, and traveled the United States with various jobs before settling in Sidney, Ohio, in the mid-1950s where she became a member of The Church of Christ. She married Frank C. Wilson in April 1963. She was an employee of the city of Sidney, Ohio, until her retirement in 1991. She was also a volunteer with many organizations that dealt with Law enforcement and medical fields.

She moved to Leander, Texas, in 1994. She was one of the founding members of the local SALT (Seniors and Law enforcement Together). She became an honorary policewoman in 2019, a lifelong dream of hers.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wilson, and her oldest daughter, Sharon Wells, sisters, Rachel Looney Keen Sweeten, and Ollie "Faye" Looney Aldhizer, brothers, Brady Looney, and Theodore "Joe" Looney.

She remains an inspiration and was adored by her youngest daughter, Deb Harmon Kauffman, of Pounding Mill, Virginia, five nieces, five nephews, two grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Monnie requested in lieu of flowers, make donations to the DAV, American Cancer Society or become an organ donor.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
