Murray Ferguson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray Ferguson.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BELLVILLE, Texas — Murray C. Ferguson, 69, of Bellville, Texas, passed away June 6, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 5, 1949, in Sidney, the son of Thomas and Delores (Sturm) Ferguson.

He is survived by three daughters, Candace Cooke and Holly Stevens, both of Kingwood, Texas, and Heather Hillegiest, of Spring, Texas; and two sisters, Linda Steenrod and Catherine (Russ) Schmidt, both of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Ferguson.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

No funeral services will be held.


Published in Sidney Daily News from June 10 to June 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.