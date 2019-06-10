BELLVILLE, Texas — Murray C. Ferguson, 69, of Bellville, Texas, passed away June 6, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 5, 1949, in Sidney, the son of Thomas and Delores (Sturm) Ferguson.

He is survived by three daughters, Candace Cooke and Holly Stevens, both of Kingwood, Texas, and Heather Hillegiest, of Spring, Texas; and two sisters, Linda Steenrod and Catherine (Russ) Schmidt, both of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Ferguson.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

No funeral services will be held.