WAPAKONETA — Myron F. "Mick" Kramer, 72, of rural Wapakoneta, died 3:24 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home following a sudden illness.

He was born April 18, 1946, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of John J. and Emma E. (Lindhaus) Kramer, who preceded him in death. On Dec. 28, 1968, he married Linda S. Stolzenburg, and she survives.

Other survivors include four children, Brenda (Leo) Upham, Eaton, Ohio, Eric Kramer, Troy, Ohio, Nicole (Chad) Cummins, Wapakoneta, and Aaron Kramer, Wapakoneta; four grandchildren, Seth Cummins, Logan Cummins, Emma Upham and Leo Upham II; siblings, Ivo (Camille) Kramer, Celina, Ohio, Irene Shaffer, Bluffton, Ohio, and Jo Ann Averesch, Ottawa, Ohio; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Kramer, Alma Kramer, Carl Fronk, Eldon (Connie) Stolzenburg and Robert (Anna Marie) Stolzenburg.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Paul Kramer, and two sisters, Rita Fronk, and Gloria Bauer.

Mick worked as a parts manager at Airstream, Jackson Center, and later worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., St. Marys and Marysville. He was a farmer, and a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Germany. Mick was a member of of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins, and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. He was also a member of the Buckeye Farm Antiques Inc. He participated in tractor pulls and enjoyed restoring tractors including Farmalls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with theRev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445.

The family will receive family and friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (state Route 501), Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the .

