SIDNEY — Myrtle H. (Troxell) Brooks, age 90 years, 10 months and 16 days, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Fair Haven of Shelby County in Sidney, Ohio, and was placed in the care of Hickman-Strunk Funeral Home.

She was born Sunday, December 15, 1929 in the Hill Top Community in Stearns, Kentucky, to George Troxell and Allie Roberts Troxell. She divided her years residing in Sidney, OH and Russell Springs, KY. She considered Kentucky her home. Myrtle enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing and crocheting. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, John Brooks, whom she married August 15, 1953, a daughter, Judy Sharp, two brothers, Clyde Troxell and Doyle Troxell, and a sister, Jewel Brooks.

Survivors include three sons, Frank Brooks, Tim Brooks and Scott Brooks, all of Sidney, Ohio, three daughters, Wanda Brooks, of Sidney, Sandra Stephens and husband Clarence, of Sidney, and Carol Brooks, of Russell Springs. Twenty-one grandchildren and thirty-seven great-grandchildren survive. She also had a countless number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Hickman-Strunk Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Higgenbotham Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The passing of Myrtle is mourned by all who knew and loved her, but we know that she leaves many wonderful memories behind. We hope these will be of comfort in your time of sorrow.