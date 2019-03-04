SIDNEY — Nadine Douglas, 70, of Sidney, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 31, 1948, in Middleport, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dennis and Ova (Lee) Douglas.

Nadine is survived by four siblings, Fredrick Max (Caren) Douglas, of Indian Lake, Phoebe Cotterman, of Lakeview, Dennis (Lois) Douglas, of Kenton, and Brenda Allen, of Sidney; special nephews, Marion "Bud" Allen and Charles "Chuck" Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Eddie, Joey and Chuckie Douglas.

Nadine worked for Ross Aluminum for 32 years, retiring in 2008. In her free time she enjoyed reading and crocheting. She especially enjoyed taking trips to the casino. More than anything she loved spending time with her family and loved her nieces and nephews like they were her own children. Nadine was always dependable, had a huge heart, and will be greatly missed by both her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., with Pastor Bryan Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Douglas family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.