SIDNEY — Nancy Madgelee (Sizemore) Grant, 89, of Sidney, passed away early Saturday morning, Aug, 31, 2019, at her son's residence in South Carolina.

She was born on March 28, 1930, in Breathitt County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James and Perlina (Miller) Sizemore. On Oct. 8, 1949, She married Nelson T. Grant, whom preceded her in death on Oct. 26 ,2008.

Nancy is survived by four children, Nelson (Alethea) Grant Jr., of New Lebanon, Ohio, Emma (Dale) Torry, of Atlanta, Georgia, Tim Grant, of Greenville, South Carolina, and Joe (Deb) Grant, Hilliard, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Debra Grant, of Cridersville, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, Gloriana Tornquist, Nathanael (Jenny) Grant, Bethany Grant, Philip (Ashley) Grant, Leah (Dustyn) Martin, Jonathan (Sharon) Grant, Natanya (Joe) Piper, Joshua (Angeline) Grant, April Grant, Shelley (Terry) Tekatch, Anndrea Grant, Timothy Grant, Janel (Andreas) Klaeger, Jamie (Don) Herre and Jason (Ember) Grant; 13 great-grandchildren, Hunter and Connor Emerick; Jenna Grant; Ethan and Felicity Grant; Ivan, Meaghan and Emma Piper; Liam, Elijah and Alexander Tekatch; Linnea Herre; Theodore Grant; and one sister, Vada Scianambl, Middletown, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by one son, Jonathan Grant; two brothers, Thomas and James Sizemore; and half brother, Corbett Brewer.

Nancy attended the Revealed Truth Tabernacle in Springboro, Ohio. She and her husband Nelson enjoyed photography as a hobby and business. Nancy enjoyed colorizing black and white portraits by hand painting them. Nancy had a lifelong passion for growing plants and flowers. She had a knack for keeping them beautiful and healthy. Nancy's favorite flower, the Night-blooming Cereus, was given to her by her mother before her passing in 1989 and still flourishes today.

Nancy and Nelson enjoyed country living and planted many Maple, Pine, and fruit bearing trees around their home. Nancy was an avid gardener and enjoyed harvest time with canning and making fruit jams and preserves. Nancy was an excellent creative cook, loved cooking for her family and friends. She had a passion for family gatherings at her home. She loved watching the grandkids enjoy themselves as they played and roamed by the decorative blue spruce trees and grape vineyard. Nancy was a very caring person who always remembered her grandkids birthdays and special occasions; she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Nancy and Nelson were avid genealogists for more than 20 years. After Nelson's retirement in 1997 they traveled frequently doing genealogy research. They often worked with genealogy groups to share information they had gathered. In recent years Nancy had continued this work by doing genetic genealogy by the analysis of her DNA. She found many more relatives and extended her knowledge of her family history which brought her much joy. Nancy's Father was of Native American descent. Nancy often spoke to her children and grandkids about her Native American heritage and she believed it was one of the reasons she felt so at home in nature. Nancy especially enjoyed visiting the Smoky Mountains when the fall foliage colors were at their peak.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Stephen Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to Nancy's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.