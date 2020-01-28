HOUSTON — Nancy V. Hatfield, of Houston, passed away Jan. 26, 2020.

She was born Oct. 8, 1939, in Piqua, to Clarence and Virginia Covault Baker, who preceded her in death. She married Dock Hatfield on Oct. 20, 1962. He preceded her in death March 23, 2019.

She is survived by one daughter, Jonna C. Hatfield; two granddaughters, Dominique Hardin and fiance Tim Schlegel, and Rachel Sanderson; one grandson, Adam Sanderson; and one brother, Jackie Baker.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa V. Sanderson.

She was retired from Copeland Corp. after 32 years of employment. An avid bingo player, she loved going to the casino and playing cards.

Her body was donated to Wright State.

No services are scheduled.