SIDNEY — Nancy J. (Sullivan) Kalivoda, of Sidney passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Wilson Health at the age of 83.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Frank of 62 years.

She is survived by three children, Alice Kelley and her boyfriend, David Ziels, John (Cindy) and William; grandchild, Miko and stepgrandson, John (Bonnie) Stockstill.

Nancy was active in the Alpha Center and church activities, including quilting club. She was an officer of the Christian Women's Club. Nancy later went back to school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse working for some years at Dorothy Love. She and Frank enjoyed classical music, camping and bird watching. They particularly enjoyed one visit to London, England where they feasted on performances at the Royal Festival Hall, the Barbican and Mozart by candlelight in the Church of St. Martin in the Field. She was particularly fond of cats and even convinced Frank to enjoy their company. Nancy was a member of the Connection Point Church of God.

A private memorial service will be held at the discretion of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Dorothy Love c/o Ohio Living Foundation 1001 Kingsmill Parkway Columbus, OH 43229 in memory of Nancy.

Condolences may be expressed to the Kalivoda family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com/