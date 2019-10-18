SIDNEY — Nancy L Kuehne, age 68, of Sidney, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Piqua Manor.

She was born Oct. 5, 1951, in Troy to the late Hanson E and Emma Jean (Belden) Phelps; a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1971; raised in the Pilgrim Holiness Church; work as a nursing assistant in nursing homes and watched children in her home; enjoyed knitting & making crafts.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elliot Kuehne; and three brothers, Don, Denny and David Phelps.

Nancy is survived by her son, Roger Brown; daughter, Tammy Brown; five step-children, John, Les, Tim, Steve and Vivian Kuehne; grandchildren; sister, Merry (Terry) Unger. of Piqua; dear friend, Ellen Lehman. of Sidney; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor John Shelton officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.