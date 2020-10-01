KALIDA — Nancy A. McVicker passed away at 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her son's home, just one day after her 81st birthday.

Nancy was born on Sept. 28, 1939, in Skellytown, Texas, to the late Thomas and Jennie Mae (Siniff) Doyle. On July 21, 1956, she married the love of her life, Herbert A. McVicker Jr., who survives in Kalida.

Nancy worked in the Post Office Substation at Rays Supermarkets in Northland and Eastgate for 18 years. She was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church and Bunko Babes of Lima. She enjoyed embroidery, sewing, traveling and taking pictures.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Debra (William) Lossef, of Long Island, New York; son, Kevin (Taryn) McVicker, of Kalida; daughter, Christina Meeker, of Lima; daughter, Lisa (Tom) Huber, of Lima; son, Jeff McVicker, of Lafayette; daughter, Shannan (Tony) Colasanti, of Dandridge, Tennessee; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; half sisters, Cindy (Tom) McGowen, of Fritch, Texas, and Sandy (Chuck) Stokes, of Lima; and half brother, George (Sharon) Scott, of Beaverdam.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Paul Mumper.

The family would like to thank the Putnam County Home Care & Hospice nurses and aides for their caring support of Nancy.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio, with a Rosery service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Gerard Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Gethsemani Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .