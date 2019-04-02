JACKSON CENTER — Nancy M. Purtee, age 85, of Jackson Center, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wood County, Ohio, on Feb. 1, 1934, to the late Henry Clay and Glade Elizabeth (Wright) Stephenson.

On July 23, 1951, in Indiana, she married George L. Purtee and he preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2013. Nancy was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mable, Pearl, Lucy, Mary and Dorothy; and brothers, Bud, Sonny and Joe.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Purtee, of Jackson Center, Jeffery (Kathy) Purtee, of Quincy, and Sharon (Charles) Kemp, of DeGraff; six grandchildren, Brad (Kelley) Burch, Ryan (Shannon) Burch, Tamara (Eric) Williams, Brandon Purtee, Cass (Meghan) Kemp and Melissa (Scott) Opperman; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy worked for Airstream for over 15 years. She loved flowers and was a great cook. Nancy, and her husband, George, loved to go to auctions and car shows. They both loved to collect antiques. All who loved and knew her will miss Nancy.

A visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St., Jackson Center.

Pastor Stephen Luzader will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice, 1083 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.