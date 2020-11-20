SIDNEY — Nancy S. Ball, of Sidney, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, following an extended illness.

She was born April 20, 1940 to the late Della (Fry) Davis and Harry M. Davis in DeGraff, Ohio, and married Harold J. Ball of Whitley City, KY, residing in Maplewood and Sidney. After more than 40 years of marriage Harold preceded her in death in 1998.

Nancy loved life, with a myriad of interest to include sewing, quilting, crafts, cooking, fishing, camping and the adventures of travel. She also enjoyed spending her quite time listening to gospel, country, and bluegrass music.

Nancy is survived by her children Ed (Elsa) Ball of Sidney, Ramona (Wayne McWilliams) Rust of Bellefontaine, Dave (Angie) Ball of Jackson Center, and Greg (Rosalie) Ball of Sidney; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lowell Davis, and sister Ruth (Davis) Walker.

Private graveside funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco, Ohio. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Logan Acres Care Center in Bellefontaine in Nancy's memory. Condolences may be expressed to Nancy's family at www.cromesfh.com