FORT LORAMIE — Nancy A. (Barhorst) Schlater, age 81, of Greenback Road, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Thursday afternoon, June 4, 2020, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

She was born July 6, 1938, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Urban and Mary (Kirner) Barhorst. On April 16, 1958, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Nancy married Alvin J. Schlater, who preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2015.

Surviving are two children, Deborah and Gregory Martin, of Springfield, and Richard and Patricia Schlater, of Fort Loramie; five grandchildren, Emily and Blake Rottschafer, Hannah Martin and Rachel Martin, Tony and Jeri Buschur and Holly and Andy Schafer; seven great-grandchildren, Morgan and Troy Buschur, Clayton, Beau and Drew Schafer, Natalie and Jillian Rottschafer; two brothers, George and Helen Barhorst, of Fort Loramie, and Ted Barhorst, of Fort Loramie; two sisters-in-law, Julie Frey, of Fort Loramie, and Barb Schlater, of Defiance, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters and brothers-in-law, Anita Barhorst, Ursula and Robert Platfoot, Emma and Leonard Grilliot, Frieda and Sylvester Pleiman, Vernon Frey and Paul Schlater.

Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She retired from Primary Eye Care in Fort Loramie and had been previously employed at the Dannon Company in Minster and Copeland Corp. in Sidney. Nancy was dedicated to her family and had been an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Social distancing will be in practice at all funeral rites; attendees should wear a mask at church if they are able. Live-Streaming of services may be viewed at www.nflregion.org.

Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.