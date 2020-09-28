Nancy VanHorn

SIDNEY — Nancy J. (Bidwell) Van Horn, 73, of Sidney, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born on April 13, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Virginia (Rader) Bidwell.

She is survived by children, Cindy (Randy) Minix, of Sidney, and Mat (Tina M.) Van Horn, of Anna; and grandchildren, Tyler C. Minix, Landon A. Van Horn, Dawson R. Van Horn, Gavin Z. Van Horn, and Kenslee S. Van Horn.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, JaLynn M. Van Horn, and sister, Susan Williams.

Nancy was a 1965 graduate of Sidney High school. She spent many years as the owner and operator of Coral Cove Tanning Studio in Sidney and she worked in the marketing department for Copeland Corporation. Nancy was a member of ESA Sorority as well as the Shelby County Livestock Sale Community.

Keeping with Nancy's wishes no services are to be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Anna Rescue, Anna High School Music Department, Sidney Fire and Rescue, or Wilson Health Hospice in Nancy's honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the Van Horn family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.