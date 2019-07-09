VERSAILLES — Naola M. Gold, 78, formerly of Sidney, Ohio, passed away at the Versailles Rehab and Healthcare Center, Versailles, Ohio, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 4:30 a.m.

She was born May 10, 1941, in Camden, Tennessee, the daughter of James E. and Johnnie Mary (Farmer) Douglas and they are deceased. She was married to Donald R. Gold on Sept. 24, 1977, and he is deceased.

Surviving are two sons, Brian Gold Sr., of Sidney, Ohio, and Gary (Gladys) Douglas, of Stearns, Kentucky, and two daughters, Donna (Roger) Gold Collett, of Jackson Center, Ohio, and Kathy (Bob) Sayre of Maplewood, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Gene Douglas, of Camden, Tennessee.

One daughter, Mary Zwiebel, one grandchild, one great-grandchild and two brothers, Bobby Douglas and Jim Douglas, are deceased.

She had worked at the Stolle Corporation in Sidney, Ohio, for 30 years as a press operator and retired from Wal-Mart in Sidney. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ in Anna, Ohio. Naola was a wonderful mother, grandma and great-grandma. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed her plants and flowers. She also enjoyed bowling.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. with Minister Mark Stowe officiating. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Rosewood, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, Mercer County, Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio is handling the funeral arrangements and condolences may be expressed to the Gold family on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, ww.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.