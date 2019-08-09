SIDNEY — Narvil Lee Tucker, 72, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 11:56 a.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 18, 1947, in Whitley City, Kentucky, the son of the late Cornelius and Sarah (Marrow) Tucker. On May 10, 1969, Narvil married the former Charlene Leach, who survives.

He is survived by two children, Michael (Ada) Tucker, and Mark (Keesha) Tucker, both of Sidney; five grandchildren; and four siblings, Regina (Tom) Saunders, of Sidney, Charity Smith, of Quincy, Frona Standley, of Raytown, Missouri, and Eli Tucker, of Revlo, Kentucky.

Narvil was preceded in death by five siblings, Edith Campbell, Ethel Long, MaryAnn Tharp, Coy Tucker, and Jimmie Tucker.

Mr. Tucker retired after 35 years working at LeRoi Corporation as a tow motor operator and stock keeper. Narvil loved to golf and go camping with his family. He was a member of the Good Shepherd's Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd's Baptist Church, 1069 Fairington Dr. Sidney, Ohio 45365, with Pastor Tim Small and Pastor Jeff Kephart officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney.