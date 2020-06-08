LEWISTOWN — Neal R. Oakley, 73, of Lewistown, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in Sidney, Ohio.

He was born in Shelby County, Ohio, on Feb, 6, 1947, the son of the late Russell and Elda R. (Klopfenstein) Oakley. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Knief.

On July 22, 1995, he married the former Debra Wagner in St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, Jackson Center and she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Jill Oakley Jeppe, of Cleveland, and Josh Oakley, of Tipp City; two stepchildren, Kathryn (Carl Steinke) Young, of New Knoxville, and Kyle (Brittany) Young, of Bellefontaine; two grandchildren, Kaden and Hunter Jeppe; six stepgrandchildren, Ashlee, Jacob (Emily), Jessica, Jamee, Claire and Avery Young; one stepgreat grandson, Jaxson Wagner; a sister, Kathy Mann, of DeGraff, an aunt and uncle, Norman and Virginia Klopfenstein, of Jackson Center, his beloved bulldog, Bruce, and several nieces and nephews.

Neal was a longtime member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church, Jackson Center. He was a lifetime farmer and loved what he did. He enjoyed driving around and talking and visiting with people and was a hardworking, loyal man, who will be missed by many.

Pastor David Sanders will officiate a graveside service that is open for all family and friends at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson. On Thursday, June 11, 2020, Neal's family will have a memorial drive-thru from 6 to 8 p.m. at the A.G. Booghers & Son Elevator, 10736 Santa Fe Line Road, Wapakoneta, OH 45895.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 18280 Pasco-Montra Road, Jackson Center, OH 45334 or to the Buckeye Bulldog Rescue, P.O. 641, Grove City, OH 43123.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center is honored to serve the Oakley family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.