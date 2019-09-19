NEW KNOXVILLE — Ned A. Niemeyer, 81, died Sept. 19, 2019, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Auglaize County to Florenz and Alvena (Elshoff) Niemeyer, and they preceded him in death. On Sept. 27, 1957, he married Linda L. Leffel, and she survives at the home in New Knoxville.

Ned retired from Hoge Lumber in New Knoxville after working 42 years as a sales manager. During his younger years he enjoyed playing many sports and enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Golf was his true passion, and he had recorded four holes-in-one.

Ned was very active in the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, where he served as trustee, board member, etc. for many years. He was also very active in mission work, and served on the Midwest Mission Board in Springfield, Illinois. He served on the New Knoxville School Board and the New Knoxville Zoning Board. Ned and his wife liked to travel and visited all 50 of the United States. Ned thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; two daughters, Marcia (Steve) Wierwille of New Knoxville, and Susan (Dean) Quellhorst, of New Knoxville; by one son, Mark (Thelma) Niemeyer, of Lima.

He is survived by eight grandchildren, Kimberly (David) Meyer, Daniel (Brittany) Wierwille, Jeffrey (Lindsay) Quellhorst, Keith (Andrea) Quellhorst, John (Beth) Quellhorst, Jessica (Mark) Mueller; Stacey (Andrew) Eickholt and Courtney (Neal) Shine. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, and by a sister, Dorothy McMullen, of St. Marys.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by three brothers, James, Marvin and Carl Niemeyer.

Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, the Rev. Dennis Gaertner, officiant. Burial will follow at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to the New Knoxville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Grand Lake Hospice, or the Midwest Mission.

Condolences may be sent to Ned's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.