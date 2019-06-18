SIDNEY – Nelius "Bud" Spradlin, 81, of Sidney, went home to be with the Lord at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on June 12, 1938, in Strunk, Kentucky, the son of the late Jesse and Vernie (Cooper) Spradlin. On Nov. 10, 1956, Bud married the former Linda Buss, who preceded him in death on April 13, 2002.

Bud is survived by six children, Randall (Lorraine) Spradlin, Terry Spradlin, Timothy (Teresa) Spradlin, Kelly Spradlin, Korey Spradlin and Julie (Darrell) Smith; six grandchildren, Rudy, Jeremy, Wesley, Wayne, Dustin and Cody; and 13 great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Layne, Emma, Mariah, Madison, Riley, Caprice, Ryleigh, Skylar, McKenna, Kailey, Talyn and Zaylen. He was preceded in death by daughter, Rhonda Spradlin; grandson, Timmy; four sisters; four brothers; and his loving canine companion, Buster.

Bud was retired from Piqua Emery Foundry where he served as a maintenance supervisor for more than 20 years. Bud was an avid antique car and firearm enthusiast. He enjoyed collecting diecast cars and wheeling and dealing various collectibles. Most of all, he loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be truly missed.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Sidney Apostolic Temple, 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney, with Rev. Mark Hina officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice Care or to S.C.A.R.F. in Bud's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Spradlin family at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home's website, www.cromesfh.com.