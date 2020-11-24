RUSSIA—Nicholas Bernard Pohlman, Age 66, of Rangeline Road, Russia, Ohio, passed away of natural causes surrounded by his family early Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020.

He was born August 31, 1954, in Coldwater, Ohio, to the late Louis & Ellenor (Mueller) Pohlman. On October 2, 1976, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in New Bremen, Nick and his wife of forty-four years Marilyn (Wilker) Pohlman were married by the late Rev. Carl Will. Also surviving are six children (& spouses): Julia & Jeremy Moore of Fort Loramie, Jesse & Karla Pohlman of Russia, Katie & Alex Bondoc of Cincinnati, Emily & Mark Hemmelgarn of Minster, Melissa & Derek Berning of Minster and Luke & Lauren Pohlman of Xenia along with sixteen beloved grandchildren: Lauren, Xavier, Eliana and Evan Moore, Bailey and Shelden Pohlman, Stella, Simon and Eloise Bondoc, Kensey, Addison and Macy Hemmelgarn, Emma and Connor Berning, Evelyn and Norah Pohlman; nine siblings: Norma & Irvin Osterloh of Arkdale, WI, Ruth & Tom Knapke of Celina, Margie & Dave Bensman of New Bremen, James & Linda Pohlman of Frenchtown, Henry & Becky Pohlman of Versailles, Bill & Teresa Pohlman of Versailles, Sharon & David Eyink of Montezuma, Ted & Diane Pohlman of Yorkshire and Sam & Betty Pohlman of Yorkshire; brothers & sisters-in-law: Don Heitkamp of Pagosa Springs, CO, Tony Luthman of Sidney, Robert & Jackie Wilker of St. Marys, Ron & Deb Wilker of St. Marys, Marie & Ed Doenges of New Bremen, Joan & Mark Balster of Coldwater, Gene & Cindy Wilker of St. Marys, Karen & Dennis Stammen of Coldwater and Tom & Amy Wilker of New Bremen as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine Heitkamp and Mary "Grace" Luthman.

A 1972 graduate of Versailles High School, Mr. Pohlman had been engaged in farming all of his working life. Years ago, he also worked for Apple Farm Service in Covington and Crown Equipment in New Bremen. He was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church and a dedicated Rustic Hope volunteer.

Nick "Gus" would share his love of farming with anyone who would listen. He took pleasure in teaching his grandkids to weld, giving them tractor rides or just teaching them agricultural lessons. He was always in on a good joke, he enjoyed teasing his grandchildren and taught them the mischief that only a grandpa can provide. He will always be remembered for his smirk, orneriness, work ethic and humble heart.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Remy Church in Russia with Rev. Martin Fox presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call Friday 2:00 to 7:00 PM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites. Memorials in Nick's memory may be made to Rustic Hope, Hospice of Miami County or the Russia Fire Department. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com