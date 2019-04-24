LEIPSIC — Nicholas L. Selhorst, 55, of Leipsic, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at 6:36 p.m. at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Nicholas was born in Lima, July 23, 1963, to the late Lawrence and Alice (Morman) Selhorst. On Aug. 2, 1986, he married Jeanne Arden Christman, she survives in Leipsic.

He is survived by two daughters Jacey Nicole Selhorst, of Orlando, Florida, and Allison Cole Selhorst, of Raleigh, North Carolina; two brothers, Randy (Cathy) Selhorst, of Perrysburg, and Rick (Karen) Selhorst, of Bowling Green; and a sister, Deb (Charlie) Ellerbrock, of Leipsic.

Nick worked at Emerson Electric in Sidney, where he was the director of Business Systems. He was a member of BPOE 786 Elks Lodge, Sidney, Ohio, and former ER; Leipsic Eagles, and a social member of the Leipsic VFW. Nick was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic.

The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic, with the Rev. William Pifher officiating. Interment will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leipsic.

Visitation will be Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Unverferth House Inc. 190 King Ave. Apt. D, Columbus, OH 43201.

