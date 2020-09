PIQUA — Noah Mills, age 79, of Piqua, passed away at 12:39 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 17, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. The family requests, that those who will be paying their respects or attending the funeral to please wear a mask due to COVID19.