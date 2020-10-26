OSGOOD — Norbert C. Schemmel age 92 of Osgood, Ohio died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

He was born October 8, 1928 in Osgood, Ohio to the late John & Anna (Henke) Schemmel.

He married Doris I. Albers on October 15, 1955 at St. Nicholas Church, Osgood, Ohio. She survives in Coldwater. He is also survived by children: Linda & Ken Thobe, Minster, Lavern & Melissa Schemmel, Maria Stein, Edward & Lisa Schemmel, Maria Stein, Denise & Roger Rethman, Maria Stein, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Pauline & Urban Drees, Sidney, in-laws Paul & Mary Albers, Osgood, Bertie Albers, Celina, Don & Annie Albers, Osgood, Agnes & Dale Goettemoeller, Maria Stein, Barb & John Sherman, Newport, Roger & Shirley Albers, Maria Stein, Phyllis Poeppelman, Minster. He was preceded in death by 2 great grandchildren, brothers & sisters: Larry & Luetta Schemmel, Marietta & Lawrence Holthaus, Rosalie & Dick Luebke, Alma & Bill Rutschilling, Louis Schemmel, Vern Schemmel, Linus Schemmel & Joseph Schemmel, in-laws: Ralph & Rosemary Albers, Rita Albers, Mary & Clem Poeppelman and Cy Albers.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War and a member of the Osgood American Legion. He was a lifelong farmer and loved to dance.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 to 8 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 and from 9 to 10 AM on Thursday. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association and the Osgood American Legion. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.