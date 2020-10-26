1/2
Norbert C. Schemmel
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

OSGOOD — Norbert C. Schemmel age 92 of Osgood, Ohio died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

He was born October 8, 1928 in Osgood, Ohio to the late John & Anna (Henke) Schemmel.

He married Doris I. Albers on October 15, 1955 at St. Nicholas Church, Osgood, Ohio. She survives in Coldwater. He is also survived by children: Linda & Ken Thobe, Minster, Lavern & Melissa Schemmel, Maria Stein, Edward & Lisa Schemmel, Maria Stein, Denise & Roger Rethman, Maria Stein, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Pauline & Urban Drees, Sidney, in-laws Paul & Mary Albers, Osgood, Bertie Albers, Celina, Don & Annie Albers, Osgood, Agnes & Dale Goettemoeller, Maria Stein, Barb & John Sherman, Newport, Roger & Shirley Albers, Maria Stein, Phyllis Poeppelman, Minster. He was preceded in death by 2 great grandchildren, brothers & sisters: Larry & Luetta Schemmel, Marietta & Lawrence Holthaus, Rosalie & Dick Luebke, Alma & Bill Rutschilling, Louis Schemmel, Vern Schemmel, Linus Schemmel & Joseph Schemmel, in-laws: Ralph & Rosemary Albers, Rita Albers, Mary & Clem Poeppelman and Cy Albers.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War and a member of the Osgood American Legion. He was a lifelong farmer and loved to dance.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 to 8 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 and from 9 to 10 AM on Thursday. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association and the Osgood American Legion. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.


Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved