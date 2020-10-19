RUSSIA — Norbert L. Simon, 92, passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at his home in Bastrop, Texas, with his wife, LaWanda Simon, by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and stepson, Nolan Cobb Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 33 years, LaWanda Simon; daughters, Xan Olson, Michelle Simon and Julie Pedretti; sons, Daniel Simon and John Simon; stepdaughters, LaDonna Heidemeyer and husband Ron, and Judy Rothpletz, as well as 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and numerous extended family members.

Simon was born in Russia, Ohio, on July 27, 1928, to Louis and Elizabeth Simon. He was the youngest of seven children. Upon graduation from Russia High School, he joined the U.S. Army, followed by a career in the U.S. Air Force spanning 24-plus years. He was a fighter pilot and flew combat missions in Korea and Vietnam.

The Simon family wishes to thank Laura Rosas and Amber Boggs of Hospice Austin for their loving care during his illness.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Bastrop Christian Church, 1106 Church St., Bastrop, Texas.