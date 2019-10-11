SIDNEY — Norma J. Dulaney, age 88, of Sidney, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at the Fair Haven Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 2, 1931, in Troy, Ohio, to the late John and Catherine (Alexander) Hufford. She was married to Henry (Dude) Dulaney, who preceded her in death in 2010.

Norma is survived by her children, Carolyn (Don) Freisthler, of Sidney, Pam (Kim) Domer, of Wooster, and Deb (Glenn) Kerns, of Sidney; grandchildren, Stephanie (Ralph) Holthaus, Nicholas (Erin) Freisthler and Katy Domer (Aaron Galbraith); amd great-grandchildren. Allison, Gabrielle, Zeke, Mackenzie, Emersyn and Owen. Also surviving is brother, Dewey Hufford of Piqua.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Norma loved gardening, traveling, camping, crocheting and spending time with her family. She was a life-time member of the Sidney First United Methodist Church and a long time employee of Sidney City Schools where she was employed as a cook.

Please join the family for visitation on Oct. 14, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry Sharp, officiating. Internment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

Donations may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County in Norma's memory.

