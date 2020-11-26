VERSAILLES—Norma E. Hemmelgarn age 90, of Versailles passed away at 10:35 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her residence.

Norma was born March 20, 1930, in Shelby County to the late Julius & Ruth (Henry) Gaier. In addition to her parents, Norma was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald F. "Jerry" Hemmelgarn on August 9, 2019, whom she married June 27, 1951; son, Larry Hemmelgarn; and daughter-in-law, Leetta Hemmelgarn.

Norma is survived by her children, Mike Hemmelgarn of Versailles, Rose & Don Lucas of Versailles, Tom & Sonya Hemmelgarn of Dayton and Margie Mayhew & fiancé, Mark Siegel of Versailles; daughter-in-law, Dana Hemmelgarn of Tennessee; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Bensman of Ft. Loramie; brother, Ralph Gaier of Ft. Loramie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. The family will not be receiving friends at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com