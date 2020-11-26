1/
Norma E. Hemmelgarn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VERSAILLES—Norma E. Hemmelgarn age 90, of Versailles passed away at 10:35 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her residence.

Norma was born March 20, 1930, in Shelby County to the late Julius & Ruth (Henry) Gaier. In addition to her parents, Norma was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald F. "Jerry" Hemmelgarn on August 9, 2019, whom she married June 27, 1951; son, Larry Hemmelgarn; and daughter-in-law, Leetta Hemmelgarn.

Norma is survived by her children, Mike Hemmelgarn of Versailles, Rose & Don Lucas of Versailles, Tom & Sonya Hemmelgarn of Dayton and Margie Mayhew & fiancé, Mark Siegel of Versailles; daughter-in-law, Dana Hemmelgarn of Tennessee; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Bensman of Ft. Loramie; brother, Ralph Gaier of Ft. Loramie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. The family will not be receiving friends at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved