SIDNEY — Norma Jean (Arthurs) Collier Hafer, age, 90, of Sidney, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 7 p.m. at The Pavilion Rehab and Skilled Care Center following a fall at her home in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at noon at Grace United Methodist Church, 101 N. Jackson St., South Webster, OH 45682. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio.