Norma Hafer

Service Information
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH
45365
(937)-492-5101
Obituary
Send Flowers

SIDNEY — Norma Jean (Arthurs) Collier Hafer, age, 90, of Sidney, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 7 p.m. at The Pavilion Rehab and Skilled Care Center following a fall at her home in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at noon at Grace United Methodist Church, 101 N. Jackson St., South Webster, OH 45682. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.