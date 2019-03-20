LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Norma Jean Cooper Cahill, 82, of Lakewood, Colorado passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.

She was born March 23, 1936, in Sidney, to Lillian Whited Smith and Carl Marian Cooper Sr.

She graduated from Sidney High School in 1954. She was a homemaker. She loved hunting with her brother Gary, as well as camping and fishing. She had a great sense of humor.

She is survived by her sister Betty Cooper Stanton; and her brother Gary Cooper, both of Washington State. Her children, Deb (Don) Cobb, of Ohio, Tina Spees McGow (Joe Hall), of Colorado, Angel (Randy) Phipps, of Nebraska; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Welcoming her into Heaven are her parents; her brother, Carl Cooper Jr; sister, Janet Cooper Turner; and her son, James Spees. She will be missed by many.

A memorial service will be held at Cedar Point Cemetery later this year.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her memorial fund, addressed: Norma Cahill, PO Box 4862 Dillon, CO 80435.