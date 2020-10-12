1/1
Norma L. Clark
1926 - 2020
ROSEWOOD — Norma L. Clark, age 93, of Rosewood passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney.

Born on Dec. 8, 1926, in Shelby County, Norma was a daughter of the late Clifford and Bertha (Knoop) Covault.

She married Robert S. Clark on April 26, 1945, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2009. Together they raised four children, three of whom survive, Linda (Douglas) Foster, Virginia (David) Errett, and Thomas (Karen) Clark. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Toshi Foster (Bruce Veit), Bjorn Foster, Zachary (Jill) Errett, Brice Clark, Nicholas (Megan Scott) Foster, Lyndy (Christian) Lawrence; eight great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren, Stewart (J.J.) Strubler and Stephanie Adkins, along with five stepgreat grandchildren and four stepgreat-great-grandchildren. A sister, Lois Fogt, and a brother, Harold (Kathleen) Covault, sister-in-law, Barbara Covault, many nieces and nephews also survive Norma. She will be missed by her card playing friends and her caregivers, Linda Peshek and Donna Akers.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Bernice and Tim Mahan, sisters, Betty Thomas and Frances Faulkner, and brother, Russell Covault.

Norma was 1944 graduate of Green Township High School in Shelby County (Fairlawn School District). She received her degree from Wright State in 1971. She taught 22 years in the Graham School District and retired in 1990. She was the bookkeeper for Clark & Clark Livestock for 40 years. She was a member of the Rosewood United Methodist Church and served in various capacities over the many years. She was a member of the Champaign County and Ohio Retired Teachers Associations, a past member of the Rosewood Homemaker's Club, and a 4-H adviser.

Visitation and funeral services will be held all in one day on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in the Rosewood United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with church Pastor Andy Leighty presiding. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, North State Route 235, Conover.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's memory may be made to Rosewood United Methodist, P.O. Box 102, Rosewood, OH 43070 or to Riverside Rosewood EMS c/o Steve Ford Rosewood, OH 43070.

The family sends a special thank you to Dr. Stephen Blatchly, Dr. Eric Prenger and Sidney Wilson Memorial Hospital Staff.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rosewood United Methodist Church
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rosewood United Methodist Church
OCT
15
Burial
Rosedale Cemetery
