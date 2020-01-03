ANNA — Norma J. Meyer, age 93, of Anna, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, at Elmwood Assisted Living, New Bremen.

She was born on April 22, 1926, in Chickasaw, Ohio, to the late Ferd and Francis (Heitbrink) Brunswick. She married Elmer J. Meyer on Oct. 11, 1950, in Egypt, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2017.

She is survived by children, Gerald and Margo Meyer, Botkins, Marjorie and Steven Burlison, Danville, Kentucky, Russell and Sandy Meyer, Dublin, Lois and Dale Bertke, Anna, and Dean and Janice Meyer, Wilmington, Delaware; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Iona Gariety, Versailles; and sister-in-law Joan Boltz, Sidney.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Constant Brunswick, Don Brunswick, Mark Brunswick, sisters, Alice Brunswick and Mary Brunswick, and a sisters-in-law, Marjorie Meyer and Helen Gusching.

Norma was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville, Rosary Altar Sodality and the Shelby County Homemakers. She loved to travel and spending time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and crafts.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and at Sacred Heart Church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.