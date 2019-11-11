MINSTER — Norma E. Otting, age 86, of Minster, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her home.

She was born June 17, 1933, in Cassella, Ohio, to the late Leo and Anna (Lindhaus) Bertke. She married Norbert J. Otting on Oct. 23, 1954, and he survives in Minster.

She also survived by four children, Steve and Deb Otting, of Canton, Michigan, Randy and Lois Otting, of Fort Loramie, Bob and Deb Otting, of Minster, and Jill and John St.Clair, of Minster; 11 grandchildren; five great grandsons; a brother, Wilbur and Anna Bertke; and in-law, Rita Bertke.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren; and siblings and in-laws, Leander and Vera Bertke, Cyril and Dorothy Bertke, Euleta and Werner Bensman, Louis and Evelyn Bertke, Ernest Bertke, Marinus and Mary Ann (infant twins) Dennis Bertke, Vernon Otting and Marie Otting, Henry and Augie Otting, Cornelius and Phyllis Otting, Martha and Stanley Kleinhenz and Verona and Don Poeppelman.

Norma was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, the church choir, a founding member of the Minster Area Life Squad, the Minster Historical Society and she was bookkeeper for Mobile Service in Minster. She was also a homemaker who enjoyed bowling, tennis, fishing and was an avid card player.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to the Minster Area Life Squad.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.