BOTKINS — Norma J. Schmerge, 67, of Botkins, Ohio, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 1, 1953, in Sidney, Ohio, to Robert and Erma (Ballweg) Fiebiger, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 27, 1975, she married Ray Schmerge and he survives in Botkins. Survivors include four children, Paul (Karen) Schmerge, Peggy (Kurt) Schnippel, Linda (Scott) Poeppelman and Dale (Amber) Schmerge; 10 grandchildren, Katie, Luke Schmerge, Kayla, Lucy Schnippel, Robert "R.J.," Evan Poeppelman, Hank, Rudy, Toby and Annie Schmerge; a brother, Don (Carolyn) Fiebiger; a sister, Donna (Kenny) Castle; a mother-in-law, Catherine Schmerge; a sister-in-law, Carol (Tom) Schlueter; five brothers-in-law, John (Joyce Subler) Schmerge, Joe (Krissie) Schmerge, Leonard (Kecia) Schmerge, Leo (Julie) Schmerge amd Gary (Darcy) Schmerge; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, David Fiebiger, and a father-in-law, George Schmerge. Norma was a 1971 graduate of Sidney High School and had worked at Holloway Sportswear, Leaders and Agrana. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed collecting angels and spending time with her grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, Botkins, with the Rev. Jarred Kohn and the Rev. Kyle Schnippel officiating where social distancing will be practiced. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Botkins Fire Department or Immaculate Conception Church. The Schmerge family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta, to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.