HARDIN — Norman Thirstle Jones, oldest resident of Hardin at the age 92, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:24 a.m. at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

He was born on Feb. 23, 1927, in Jones Hollar, Kentucky, the son of the late Richard and Sarah (Abbott) Jones. On April 9, 1946, Norman married the former Reba Honaker, who preceded him in death June 25, 2018.

He is survived by two children, Norma Jean Jones and Deborah Michael both of Sidney; four grandchildren, Kevin (Jennifer) Michael, Holly (Scott) McCoy, and Amber and Krista Jones; nine great-grandchildren, Kelby, Codi, Wyatt, Dalton, Lansen, MaKellyn, Kolesen, Aubrey and Stephanie, two great-great-grandchildren, Cruze and SaVaughn; and one sibling, Evelyne Jones.

Norman was preceded in death by son, Monte R. Jones, and 10 siblings, Anne Inman, Elva Stone, Nova Hawkey, Laura Jones, Dora Maxwell, Walter Jones, Romer Jones, Gilson Jones, Hoover Jones and Monroe Jones.

Mr. Jones retired after 47 years working as a Supervisor at The Stolle Corporation. Norman was a member of the Temperance Lodge 73 of the Free & Accepted Masons. In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working, baseball, hunting and gardening. Norman was of the Methodist faith.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., with Pastor Earnie Jones and Pastor Jack Chalk officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will be performed at 6:45 p.m. by the Temperance Lodge 73 of the Free & Accepted Masons at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice in Norman's honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the Jones family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.