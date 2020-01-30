MINSTER — Norman J. Stueve, age 97, of Minster, died on Jan. 29, 2020, at Mercy St. Rita's Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1922, to Henry E. and Katherine L. (Bensman) Stueve. They died in 1929 and 1967 respectively.

In 1947, Norman married Bonita Salts of Mayetta, Kansas, and she died in 1949. Ellen (Ronald) Schwieterman, of Burkettsville, is a daughter. Surviving in-laws are Gloria May, Leland Salts and June Bailey.

Norman and Irene Bruggeman, of Maria Stein, were married on Oct. 10, 1953, and she survives. Other children are Karen Stueve, of Minster, Ohio, Gail (Craig) Poeppelman, of Maryville, Tennessee, Mary (Nicholas) Prenger, of Minster, Ohio, Jean (Andrew) Maham, of Kettering, Ohio, Annette (Scott) McClure, of St. Henry, Ohio, David (and Charlotte McDermott) Stueve, of Gilbert, Arizona, and Carla (Gery) Thobe, of Coldwater, Ohio. There are 18 grandchildren and 23 (plus one on the way) great-grandchildren.

A twin brother, Norbert Stueve, of Minster, died in 2010.

Surviving in-laws are Ivo Link, Arthur and Charlotte Bruggeman, Patricia Bruggeman and Barbara and Dennis Link.

A veteran of World War II, he served three years with the Army Air Corp. He was employed at the Post Printing Co. and later managed Minster Supply Co. for a number of years.

Norman was a member of the Minster School Board of Education for 12 years and worked as treasurer for the school for 35 years.

A member of St. Augustine Church, he served on the committee for the 1958 extensive renovation of the church. He was also one of the first lectors.

Norman held membership in the American Legion and was a past commander. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and a past president of the Minster Civic Association.

Funeral Mass will be on Monday, Feb 3, at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine Church. Burial with military rights will follow in the church cemetery. Visiting hours are planned from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 2, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Minster School's Scholarship Fund or to the donor's choice.

