SIDNEY — Norris C. Monnier, 94, longtime Russia resident died at The Landings of Sidney where he was a resident for over 5 years.

He was the son of the late Roy & Dena (Reboulet) Monnier, born March 4, 1926, in Russia where he lived for 89 years. On June 25, 1949, he married his wife of 44 years Ruth (Hoying) Monnier, who preceded him in death on Feb. 21, 1993.

Nory is survived by seven children and their spouses, Mike and Judy Monnier, Sidney, Dave and Ann Monnier, Sidney, Jo and Denny Bey, Troy, Tim and Sheryl Monnier, Anderson, Indiana, Rick and Treva Monnier, Tipp City, Karen and Larry Elsner, Sidney, Cindy and Matt Watren, Versailles. He also has 20 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Other surviving relatives include in-laws, Marilyn Monnin, Vandalia, Lois Hoying, Sidney, Jack McCelland, Las Vegas, and Lucy Hoying, Wapak.

Monnier was the last surviving member of his immediate family, as his siblings and their spouses, Francis (Tod) and Wilma Monnier, Helen and Firmin Paulus, Mary and Gene Fisher, Rose and Kenny Monnin, John and Barb Monnier all preceded him in death. Other deceased family members include his father rand mother-in-law, Julius and Johanna Hoying, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim Kerber and Alma Kerber-McClelland, Paul and Marge Hoying, Cliff Hoying Bob and Dorothy Hoying, Mary Ann Hoying, Tom and Martha Hoying and Ludwig and Theckla Hoying.

Nory graduated from Russia High School in 1943 and then worked for 15 years as a forklift operator and tool grinder for Aero Products Division of GM in Vandalia. He later was employed for 28 years as a foreman at Francis Manufacturing before retiring in 1989. He was proud of the work ethic he learned from growing up on the family farm and even prouder that all seven of his children attended college.

He was very active throughout his almost 90 years as a resident of Russia. He was a lifetime member of St. Remy's Catholic Church and was very devoted to his faith. He lived a life of service and volunteered to help in virtually every aspect of school, church and community, including being part of Village Council, the fire department, the Knights of Columbus and The Holy Name Society. Nory also served as a band parent, an Athletic Booster, and Park Committee member. He helped establish the original ball diamonds and playground and planted many trees in and around the community park area. He assisted with the construction of the town's library, prepared the local halls for funeral receptions and was responsible for digging graves for many years. One of his favorite positions was as the volunteer director and coach of CYO basketball. Later in life he was honorary coach for the Russia girl's track team and Russia Local School awarded him the OHSAAA Respect the Game State Award in 2012 for "exemplary contribution and service."

In his younger years, Nory served as chairman of the Russia Homecoming Festival and he volunteered there every year for as long as he was able while he resided in Russia. The festival is always held Labor Day weekend and the family likes to think that while it is unfortunate Russia is unable to have this annual event due to COVID, it seems fitting since Nory can't be there, as he will be celebrating his eternal homecoming in heaven this year.

He will be fondly remembered by all for his love of God, family, sports and a good joke of two.

The family would like to thank The Landings of Sidney for their special and personal care of there father for the years he was a resident there.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia with the Reverend Martin Fox, celebrant. Social distancing and mask will be required for the family, due to the COVID 19 virus. The mass will also be live streamed on St. Remy Church's Facebook page. A private family only burial will follow in St. Remy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests donations be made to the Wilson Hospice, 1081 Fairington Drive, Sidney, Ohio 45365 and Russia Local Schools, 100 School Drive, Russia OH 45363. Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.