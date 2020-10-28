SIDNEY — O.B. Lindsey Jr., 97, of Sidney passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:13 AM.

He was born on April 17, 1923 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, the son of the late Oliver and Margaret (Creecy) Lindsey. On June 24, 1950, he married the former Velma Duncan, who preceded him in death March 27, 2015.

He is survived by two children, Bruce (Lynn) Lindsey of Sidney and Lorna Lindsey of Clarksville, TN; three grandchildren, Kelsey (Al) Ervin, Alexandra Henry (Steve Utych), and Jesse (Alisha) Lindsey and six great-grandchildren, Porter, Sutton and Tatum Ervin, Benton and Brewer Lindsey and Margot Adeline Utych. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Carity and Ollie Lehman, brother, Ira Lindsey and grandson, Stephen Timothy Lindsey.

Mr. Lindsey was employed by Monarch Machine as a Tool Designer for over 29 years. O.B. proudly served in the United States Navy from 1942-1945 in which he was a gunner's mate on the U.S.S Mobile during WWII. He survived over 20 kamikaze and submarine attacks during his tenure. O.B. was a member of the Temperance Masonic Lodge #73 in Sidney. He loved the outdoors, traveling with his family, listening to music and watching The Andy Griffith Show and The Lawrence Welk Show. O.B. was a member of First Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM at First Baptist Church 309 E. North St Sidney, OH 45365 with Pastor John Young officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in O.B.'s memory.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed to the Lindsey family at our website, www.cromesfh.com