SIDNEY — After her morning devotional worship, Ola L. (Hudgins) Robertson, age 66, of Sidney, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

She was born Oct. 2, 1952 in Sidney, Ohio to the late Kenish H. (beloved stepmother Othella) Hudgins and Arvinia (Dean) Hudgins.

Ola is survived by daughter, Angela (Kevin) Foy, of Sidney; grandchildren Xavier Foy, of Sidney, Kanavis "Jack" Foy, of Sidney, and Codi (Paul) Smith, of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Olivia Foy, Thomas Tevis, Savaughn Smith and Cruz Smith; brothers, Fred W. (Lillian) Hudgins, of Piqua, Albert E. Hudgins, of London, John Hudgins, of Piqua, and Joseph L. (Jennifer) Hudgins, of Sidney; sisters-in-law, Debra (Vondenhuevel), of Sidney, and Linda Wilson, of Sidney; special friends, Janet Hampton, of California, Portia McCutchins, of Sidney, Sylvia Hudson Cloyd, of California, Vernice Wilson, of Sidney, Vanessa Williams, of Sidney,amd the Daniels sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Hudgins, James Hudgins, sister, Julia Miller, and special friend Carol Byrd Nation.

Ola was a 1972 graduate of Sidney High School. She retired after many years of faithful service from General Motors Truck and Bus in Moraine. She was a daily devotional worshiper and a faithful prayer warrior. She was a loving mother and outstanding grandmother who was a giver to all in need. She loved watching game shows, cooking for her family, cooking shows, wrestling, and fishing. She loved spending time with her family most of all. Ola will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Russell Road Christian Center in Sidney from 11 a.m. to noon. Pastor Fred Gillenwater will be officiating services at noon. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Russell Road Christian Center in Ola's memory.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.