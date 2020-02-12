SIDNEY — Olive Ann Heintz, 93, of Sidney, passed away at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 9, 1926, in Shelby County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Rolla and Mary (Warbington) Mann. On Jan. 1, 1948, she married Don E. Heintz, who preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2011.

Olive Ann is survived by four children, Kathy (Virgil) Knapke, of Mesa, Arizona, Steven Heintz, of Greenville, South Carolina, Susan (David) Clark, of Sidney, and Jennifer (Jerry) Lenhart, of Botkins; eight grandchildren, Kris (Anne) Knapke, Tim (Stephanie) Knapke, Liz Knapke, Ethan Clark, Caitlyn Clark, Olivia Lenhart, Russell Lenhart and Morgan Lenhart; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Carolyn (Dick) Steinke, and brother, John F. (Sue) Mann, both of Sidney.

Olive Ann was a graduate of the Deaconess School of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio. After graduation she worked for Wilson Memorial Hospital where she served as the head surgical nurse. Olive Ann retired in 1988 after more than 38 years of service. She was a member of the Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Post 217.

Olive Ann was a long time member of New Hope United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m., with Pastor John Leighty officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m, and at the church Monday, from 9:15 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church in Olive's memory.

