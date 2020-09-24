Omer Bertke

MARIA STEIN — The Rev. Deacon Omer Henry Bertke, age 91, of Maria Stein, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Briarwood Village.

He was born March 25, 1929, in Maria Stein to the late Ivo and Christine (Albers) Bertke. He married Rita Marie Dahlinghaus on Nov. 11, 1953, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 23, 2019.

He is survived by eight children, Steven and Dianne Bertke, of New Bremen, Kathleen and Harold Bruns, of Versailles, Mary Jo and Marvin Koester, of Celina, Denise and Lawrence Kunk, of Yorkshire, Patrick and Claudia Bertke, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, Gerelyn and Raymond Moeller, of Mendon, Gerard Bertke, of New Bremen, and Gregory and Anita Bertke, of New Bremen; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Jovita Osterloh, of St. Henry, Urban Bertke, of New Bremen, Sister Martha Bertke, of Coldwater, and Betty Bertke, of Maria Stein; and in-laws, Velma and Carl Spangler, of St. Henry, Betty and Melvin Bruggeman, of Anna, David and Pat Dahlinghaus, of Maria Stein, Marcia Dahlinghaus, of Arizona, and Marlene Dahlinghaus, of Maria Stein.

He was preceded in death by siblings and in-laws, Lewis and Rita Bertke, Stanley Bertke Othmar Osterloh and Dorothy Bertke, and brother-in-law, Jim Dahlinghaus.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein, Uniform Rank of the Knights of St. John, Maria Stein American Legion, church bereavement committee, Mercer County Right to Life. He served in the US Army.

Omer was ordained a Deacon in 1987 and served the Marion Catholic Community.

A private family only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein. Mass will be live streamed at www.marioncatholiccommunity.org. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery with full military honors.

Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to State of the Heart Hospice 230 W. Main St. Coldwater, OH 45828 and Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics 2291 St. John Road, Maria Stein, OH 45860.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.