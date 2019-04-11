JACKSON CENTER — Opal Katharine Markley, age 97, of Jackson Center, passed away at 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Hospital in Lima.

She was born in Shelby County on May 11, 1922, to the late Albert L. and Emma M. (Wildermuth) Gross.

On Feb. 14, 1946, in Canton, she married Ernest F. Markley and he preceded her in death, Jan. 15, 2004. Opal was also preceded in death by her siblings, Roy, Luella, Erma, Clara, Margaret, Stella, Edna, and John.

She is survived by her sons, Roger (Linda) Markley, of Anna, and Gene Markley, of Jackson Center; grandchildren, Sharon (Lamar) Houston, of Lima, and Jeff (Melissa) Markley, of New Albany; great-grandchildren, Madison, Braelin, Ethan, and Lillian; a sister, Edan O'Quinn, of Sidney; several nieces and nephews; and a special thank you to a special doctor, Dr. Susan Benes.

Opal was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Jackson Center. She and her husband, Ernest, both farmed their land and she was the farm operator; and also considered "the boss." Opal loved to take care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Billy Graham reruns and going with her son, Gene, to feed the ducks. All who loved and knew Opal will miss her.

Pastor Michael Althauser will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St., Jackson Center.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center.

