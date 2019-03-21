MENTOR— Opal M. White (nee Howe), 95 of Mentor, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 26, 1923, in Botkins, Ohio, to the late Lewis and Malinda Howe.

Opal was a graduate of Anna High School and worked as a Travel Agent with AAA in Shelby County, retiring after 20 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sidney, OH; a member of the Eastern Star Pleiades Chapter 298; Ladies Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars and involved in amateur radio in Sidney, Ohio.

Survivors include her children, Jeffrey Millhoff and Jill (John) Sankal; grandchildren, Mark Millhoff, Anne (Larry) Adams, Joshua (Jess) Sankal, Jared (Amanda) Sankal; several great-grandchildren; stepson-in-law, Charles Knoop; stepgrandsons, William and Peter Knoop; and sisters, Mildred Shellenberger and Gloria Elsass.

Preceding her in death are her husband, William White; stepdaughter, Nancy Knoop; brother, Fredrick Howe, and sisters, Lola Lammers, Marie Billing and Virginia Fullenkamp.

A private family urn burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio, at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, Ohio. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.