DAYTON – Orile H. Jones Jr., age 56, of Dayton, formerly of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 7:35 a.m. at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on July 23, 1963, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Orile H. Sr. and Ruth (Ritchie) Jones.

On July 10, 2003, Orile married Stacy (Fackler), who survives along with four children, Orile H. Jones III, of Alabama, Michael L. Jones, of North Carolina, Jasmine K. Jones, of Georgia, and Cierra N. Jones, of Lima, Ohio, five grandchildren, and four siblings, Donna Deshner, Patricia Teague, Casey Jones and Jordan Jones, all of Sidney. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law Robert Teague.

Mr. Jones Jr. was a self-employed construction worker, and he loved to travel. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Earnie Jones officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, and condolences may be expressed to the Jones family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.