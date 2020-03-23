VANDALIA – On Jan. 13, 1929, Harry and Gertrude (Grey) welcomed a beautiful baby boy and they named him Orville Frederick Egbert. On March 21, 2020, at the age of 91, he passed away from heart failure.

Orville is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth (Engelhaupt) Egbert; daughters, Janyce Sharpnack (Douglas), Sheryl Egbert (Toni Jones); grandchildren, Rebecca Tarumoto (Zane), James Sharpnack (Victoria), Michael Sharpnack (Danielle); five great-grandchildren who he adored, Abigail and Naomi Tarumoto, Penny Sharpnack, Leora Sharpnack, Jaylen Long; godsons, Gary Chiles and Jason Egbert; brother, Kenten Egbert; sister, Mary Clack; brother-in-law, Paul Brockman; sister-in-law, LeRue Gooder; and many nieces and nephews.

Orville was preceded in death by sisters Marjorie Chiles, Clarabell Brockman; sisters-in-law Cathryn Egbert, Treva Weymer and Rosella Engelhaupt; and brothers-in-law Therman Chiles, Tony Clark, Albert Gooder, Emerson, Eugene and William Engelhaupt.

Orville attended Kettlersville Grade School and Anna High School. He had many useful talents including farming and driving a truck. He worked 10 years for the Sidney News and 26 years for the Dayton Daily News as a photo engraver. Orville was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1951-53 as a motor pool dispatcher. He graduated from officer candidate school in Harlsruke Germany. He loved fishing, Ohio State football, "Go Bucks," and growing giant tomatoes.

Orville was a member of St John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Vandalia for 57 years where he enjoyed helping with the church yard work and attending Sunday services.

Graveside services will be held at the Loramie Valley Cemetery with Pastor Jim Miller officiating. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Orville will be forever in the arms of Jesus Christ our Savior.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. National Road, Vandalia, in Orville's memory.

Many thanks to Brookdale Hospice and Brookdale Senior Living Englewood for their care.

Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.